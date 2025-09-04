Kenya vs Gambia Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th September 2025

Kenya and Gambia lock horns at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi on Friday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both teams are facing a race against time in their campaign to secure a place in the next round.

Ranked 109th in the world, the Harambee Stars are in fourth place in Group F with six points from as many games and have won just once so far: a stunning 5-0 demolition of Seychelles on matchday two.

That mammoth victory should have given them the momentum to stitch a ruthless winning run, but Kenya instead failed to build on it and didn't win again, yet. They drew thrice in a row before a 2-1 loss to Gabon in their last qualifier back in March.

As of now, the East African side cannot qualify directly, with Gabon 12 points clear of them at the top with only four games remaining and also boasting a superior head-to-head record in the qualifiers.

Gambia also find themselves in the same boat. The Scorpions cannot qualify for the World Cup directly but can finish in second place if they win their remaining fixtures and hope that Ivory Coast also drop points.

But winning hasn't come easy for them. Johnny McKinstry's side, just like Kenya, have won just once in their ongoing qualifiers. Interestingly, that was also against Seychelles, as Gambia beat the minnows 5-1 on matchday three.

However, their defense has been more leaky by comparison with Gambia conceding 13 goals compared to eight by Kenya.

Kenya vs Gambia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Kenya and Gambia have faced-off just once before, in the ongoing qualifiers when the sides drew 3-3 back in March.

The Harambee Stars are winless in their last three clashes, while Gambia have won just once from four games this year.

Kenya are ranked 109th in the world, while Gambia are in 123rd place, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Kenya vs Gambia Prediction

Kenya and Gambia have both struggled in the qualifiers and find themselves on the brink of an exit. Just like their earlier clash, this one could finish all square, but with fewer goals than their earlier meeting.

Prediction: Kenya 1-1 Gambia

Kenya vs Gambia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

