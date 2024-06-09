Kenya vs Ivory Coast Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2024

Kenya will face Ivory Coast at the Bingu National Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Kenya have had a mixed bag of results in their World Cup qualifying campaign and now sit third in the group table with four points from three games.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Burundi in their last match, with Duke Abuya opening the scoring mere minutes after his introduction before their opponents drew level five minutes from normal time.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to their qualification campaign and are now pushing for a return to the global stage for the first time since 2014. They picked up a narrow 1-0 home win over Gabon in their last group game, with Al-Ettifaq man Seko Fofana netting the sole goal of the game to hand the Elephants maximum points at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

Kenya vs Ivory Coast Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Kenya and Ivory Coast.

The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in a friendly clash back in December 1991, which the visitors won 4-0.

The Elephants have kept clean sheets in each of their three World Cup qualifiers so far.

Kenya are the second-highest-scoring side in Group F with a goal tally of seven.

The Harambee Stars were ranked 107th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 69 places behind their midweek opponents.

Kenya vs Ivory Coast Prediction

Kenya are on a four-game unbeaten streak, picking up three wins in that period after going winless in their three games prior. They will be gutted not to have picked up maximum points against Burundi last time out and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Ivory Coast are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won six of their last seven games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Elephants come out on top this week

Prediction: Kenya 1-3 Ivory Coast

Kenya vs Ivory Coast Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ivory Coast to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

