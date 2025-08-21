Kenya vs Madagascar Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd August 2025

Kenya and Madagascar lock horns at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi on Friday at the 2024 African Nations Championship quarter-finals. After clinching Group A with 10 points in four games, the Harambee Stars have reached the knockout stages on their tournament debut.

It began with a slender 1-0 win over DR Congo in their opening game before they pegged back Angola in a 1-1 stalemate. Kenya then overcame Morocco and Zambia in a pair of 1-0 wins to win the group and canter into the last-8.

Madagascar got here ahead of Mauritania by virtue of goal difference as both sides finished with seven points each. The Barea needed to beat Burkina Faso on the final day and managed to pull it off, winning 2-1 to finish above Mauritania and reach the quarter-finals.

Bronze medal winners at the 2022 edition, the island nation have reached the knockout stages yet again, keeping their record of doing so in every appearance intact.

Now against the championship co-hosts Kenya, Madagascar will be hoping to pull off another major scalp.

Kenya vs Madagascar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 clashes between the sides in the past, with Kenya winning four times over Madagascar and losing on five occasions.

Madagascar's last win over Kenya came in April 1987, a 2-1 victory in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Kenya are unbeaten in their last four encounters with the Barea.

Having failed to score against Kenya in their last clash, Madagascar could see consecutive goalless outings in the fixture for the first time since a run of three between 1979 and 1981.

The Harambee Stars have kept a clean sheet in three of their four games at the 2024 African Nations Championship.

Kenya vs Madagascar Prediction

It's a clash of two impressive sides - Kenya have punched above their weight on their championship debut, whereas Madagascar are on course to emulate their semi-final push from last edition. One can expect a tough encounter here, but we're going with co-hosts Kenya to prevail, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Kenya 2-1 Madagascar

Kenya vs Madagascar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kenya to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

