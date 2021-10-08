Kenya vs Mali prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Kenya host Mali at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday, looking to pick themselves up from an embarrassing defeat in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Harambee Stars were battered 5-0 by their rivals from west Africa on Thursday, with Ibrahima Kone even bagging a superb hat-trick.

It was their first defeat in Group E, having drawn both their previous qualifying games against Uganda and Rwanda.

With only two points in the bag from three games, Engin Firat's side are in third place. But another setback would be a mortal blow to their hopes of reaching the next round.

Mali are currently leading the group with seven points, are still undefeated in the qualifiers and have yet to concede a goal.

Having also just registered their biggest victory in over two years, Mohamed Magassouba's side are brimming with confidence ahead of the reverse fixture.

Kenya vs Mali Head-To-Head

Mali haven't lost to Kenya in any of their previous three encounters.

Les Aigles consolidated their record with a stunning 5-0 demolition job on Thursday when the sides met for their first qualifying leg.

Kenya Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-D

Mali Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Kenya vs Mali Team News

Kenya

Hassan Abdallah, who's netted six times in 14 games, could be recalled on Sunday as the Harambee Stars look to fire up their attacking vanguard.

Michael Olunga's experience is too valuable to Kenya to drop him on the bench. Erick Kapaito is eager to get some minutes too, having been an unused substitute on Thursday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mali

Moussa Djenepo replaced Moussa Doumbia on Thursday but he could start alongside him and Adama Traore behind lone striker Ibrahima Kone.

The 22-year-old netted a sensational treble on Thursday, taking his international tally to six goals in just four games for Mali.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Kenya vs Mali Predicted XI

Kenya (4-2-3-1): Ian Otieno; Daniel Sakari, Joseph Okumu, Eugene Asike, Bolton Omwenga; Lawrence Juma, Richard Odada; Hassan Abdallah, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Muchiri; Michael Olunga.

Mali (4-2-3-1): Ibrahim Mounkoro; Hamari Traore, Falaye Sacko, Boubakar Kouyate, Charles Traore; Mohamed Camara, Amadou Haidara; Adama Traore, Moussa Doumbia, Moussa Djenepo; Ibrahima Kone.

Kenya vs Mali Prediction

Kenya will be out to gain a measure of revenge for the midweek humiliation.

But it won't be easy, considering Mali have quality options all over the pitch.

So despite the home advantage, the Harambee Stars are unlikely to get anything from the match, with Mali poised for another victory.

Prediction: Kenya 1-2 Mali

Edited by Shardul Sant