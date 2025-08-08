Kenya vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2025 

Morocco face off with Kenya at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi on Sunday at the 2024 African Nations Championship, looking to make it two wins from two. Back in the mix after missing out in 2022, the Atlas Lions began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Angola in Group A. Imad Riahi fired them in front after 29 minutes, before Joaquim Quinito struck an own goal in the 81st minute to inadvertently double Morocco's advantage in the tie.

With three points in the bag, the North African side are currently second in the group behind Kenya, who have played a game more. The Harambee Stars, co-hosts of the tournament along with Uganda and Tanzania, beat DR Congo 1-0 in their first group fixture and then came from behind to hold Angola to a 1-1 draw.

Participating in the Championship for the first time, Benni McCarthy's side are leading the race to reach the knockout stages from their group. Gor Mahia star Austin Odhiambo has come up big for them so far, netting apiece in both their fixtures.

He struck in the added minutes of the first half against DR Congo before a 12th-minute penalty in their next game against the Black Sable Antelopes which restored parity for Kenya just five minutes after they fell behind.

Kenya vs Morocco Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the sides in history, with Morocco going unbeaten in all of them and winning thrice.

Interestingly, both their draws so far have come in Nairobi: 1-1 in AFCON qualifiers (June 2001) and 0-0 in FIFA World Cup qualifiers (June 2005).

This will be the first time that Kenya and Morocco will be facing each other in an international tournament.

Morocco are ranked 12th in the world, while Kenya are 97 places below them, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Kenya vs Morocco Prediction

Kenya have never beaten Morocco before, which gives the latter a psychological advantage. The Atlas Lions are two-time champions of the African Nations Championship and come into this tournament with a lot of experience.

It should be a tough game between two tactically good sides, and we're going with a draw here.

Prediction: Kenya 1-1 Morocco

Kenya vs Morocco Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 Goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

