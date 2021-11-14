Kenya vs Rwanda prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Kenya and Rwanda will battle for three points in a dead-rubber 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Uganda. Michael Olunga's 62nd-minute goal for Kenya was canceled out by Fahad Bayo's late equalizer.

Rwanda fell to a 3-0 defeat to Mali on home turf. Moussa Djenepo, Ibrahima Kone and Kalifa Coulibaly all got on the scoresheet for the Eagles.

That victory helped the west Africans secure top spot in Group E. Kenya sit in third spot, while Rwanda's sole point is only good enough for the bottom spot.

Kenya vs Rwanda Head-to-Head

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides and Kenya have a better record with seven wins to their name.

Five previous matches have ended in a share of the spoils, while Rwanda were victorious on four occasions.

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw. Michael Olunga and Abdul Rwatubyaye scored first-half goals to share the points at fulltime.

Both sides are currently on five-game winless runs, with Monday's hosts drawing three and losing two while Rwanda have lost four of their five qualifiers.

Kenya form guide: D-L-L-D-D

Rwanda form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Kenya vs Rwanda Team News

Kenya

Team captain Michael Olunga headlined Kenya's squad for November's qualifiers.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Rwanda

Bizimana Djihad received a seventh-minute red card in the defeat to Mali which ruled him out of the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Bizimana Djihad

Kenya vs Rwanda Predicted XI

Kenya Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ian Otieno (GK); Abud Omar, Joseph Okumu, Amos Nondi, Eric Ouma; Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu, Wilkins Ochieng; Michael Olunga, Abdallah Hassan, Samuel Onyango

Rwanda Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emery Mvuyekure (GK); Eric Rutanga, Clement Niyigena, Salomon Nirisarike, Emmanuel Imanishimwe; Muhadjiri Hakizimana, Bryan Ngwabije; Kevin Muhire, Haruna Niyonzima, Dominique Nshuti; Bienvenu Mugenzi

Kenya vs Rwanda Prediction

Both sides will try to avoid finishing bottom of the group, although the low-stakes nature of the game means neither side will go all out for the win.

Rwanda have proved a particularly hard nut to crack, with their comprehensive defeat to Mali a departure from the norm. Kenya are not known for their attacking prowess, suggesting this could be a low-scoring game.

The home side have a slight edge in the game and we are backing the Harambee Stars to emerge triumphant with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Kenya 1-0 Rwanda

Edited by Peter P