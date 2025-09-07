Kenya vs Seychelles Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2025 

Kenya and Seychelles lock horns in a dead rubber at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi on Tuesday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both teams have been knocked out from the race for next year's showpiece with three games still remaining in their campaign.

Ad

Ranked 109th in the world, Kenya's exit was confirmed after their 3-1 loss to Gambia on Friday. Sheriff Sinyan, Yankuba Minteh and Musa Barrow all struck apiece in the first half to give the Scorpions a healthy three-goal cushion at the break.

The Harambee Stars needed a big performance after the interval but could only manage one consolatory strike through Ryan Ogam, who pulled one back for them in the 81st minute.

Ad

Trending

Nonetheless, it was a case of too little too late as the defeat left Kenya trailing second-placed Gabon by 12 points in fifth place with only three more qualifier fixtures remaining.

Seychelles have long been out of the race, having lost every single fixture so far. That spell continued with a 4-0 loss to Gabon last week as Denis Bouanga netted a hat-trick while Yannis M'Bemba bagged one late on.

Without a single point in the bag and a staggering goal-difference of -32, the Pirates are rock-bottom of the Group F standings. They've netted only twice all campaign too, making them one of the worst teams offensively in the CAF zone of qualifiers.

Ad

Kenya vs Seychelles Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides in the past, with Kenya going unbeaten in all of them and winning six.

The only draw between the sides came in June 1998, when Kenya and Seychelles drew 0-0 in a friendly.

Kenya are on a five-game winning run against Seychelles, keeping a clean sheet in each of them.

Seychelles are one of the 10 sides without a win in these qualifiers, but one of only two sides without a single point either (Sao Tome being the other).

The Harambee Stars are ranked 109th in the world, while Seychelles are 203rd, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Ad

Kenya vs Seychelles Prediction

There's nothing much at stake here besides pride, but Kenya are still likely to nick this one, given their head-to-head dominance over the Seychelles.

Prediction: Kenya 2-0 Seychelles

Kenya vs Seychelles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kenya to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More