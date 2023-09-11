Kenya vs South Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th September 2023

Kenya will entertain South Sudan at Moi International Sports Centre in an international friendly match on Tuesday.

Kenya vs South Sudan Preview

Neither of the two teams have any business at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Kenya were disqualified following a FIFA suspension of their FA while South Sudan failed to qualify from Group G. However, the sides are prepping for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set for November.

Harambee Stars defeated Qatar last week in the first of their two exhibition games slated for the Fifa break. The meeting took place in Qatar, with Kenya set to play their first home game of the year on Tuesday. Kenya are yet to lose a match against South Sudan, with their last clash ending 1-0 in favour of the home side.

The visitors ran a dismal campaign in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, winning once and losing four times to finish with three points. It’s not clear what they have learnt from that experience but South Sudan need to return to the drawing board. Facing Kenya could expose what more they need to fix.

Bright Stars will enter this game on the back of four straight defeats. However, they have won once and drawn once in their last five trips. We don’t expect a huge threat from the visitors in Nairobi. They will continue to build on their experience as “a young team”, says coach Stefano Cusin.

Kenya vs South Sudan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kenya have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Kenya have won their four previous clashes with South Sudan.

Kenya have scored six goals and conceded four in their last five matches.

South Sudan have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Kenya have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while South Sudan have won once and lost four times.

Kenya vs South Sudan Prediction

Local fans will be seeing their team for the first time since November 2011. Kenya will be expecting a huge crowd at the venue. They have not been on international assignments due to the ban. A win of any sort would gratify the action-thirsty supporters.

South Sudan faced criticisms during the qualifiers for their “porous” defense, with 10 goals conceded in six games. They will need to address that going forward.

We expect Kenya to win based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Kenya 3-1 South Sudan

Kenya vs South Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Kenya to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Kenya to score first – Yes

Tip 4: South Sudan to score - Yes