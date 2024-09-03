Kenya vs Zimbabwe Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2024

Kenya and Zimbabwe lock horns at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday for their opening clash of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. They have been drawn alongside Cameroon and Namibia in Group J.

Ranked 108th in the world, Kenya are looking to make a comeback after being disqualified from the last edition of the AFCON competition by FIFA. With their suspension now over, the Harambee Stars are back in contention.

In four qualifying matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Engin Firat's side have won once and drawn twice to sit in fourth position of Group F with five points in four games.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe were also disqualified by FIFA, preventing them from competing for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Now, they are looking to make a comeback, with a first appearance since 2021 in sight.

Trending

However, the Warriors have had a torrid run in the 2024 calendar year, winning just twice in seven games. Both those wins came at the 2024 COSAFA Cup in June. Head coach Michael Nees has called up 23 players for this month's double-header against Kenya and Cameroon.

Kenya vs Zimbabwe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 clashes between the sides in the past, with Kenya winning six times over Zimbabwe and losing just once.

Kenya and Zimbabwe met as recently as June this year when the Harambee Stars beat the Warriors 2-0 in the 2024 COSAFA Cup.

Zimbabwe's only ever win over Kenya came back in October 1985, a 2-0 victory in the CECAFA Cup. Kenya are unbeaten against Zimbabwe in the last seven fixtures.

Zimbabwe have won just twice in seven games, both coming at the 2024 COSAFA Cup: 1-0 vs Comoros and 2-0 vs Zambia. They've lost four times during this run.

In seven official games this calendar year, Kenya have lost just once: a 2-0 defeat to Comoros at the 2024 COSAFA Cup.

Kenya vs Zimbabwe Prediction

Kenya are the form side here and have a better quality squad too. The Harambee Stars have quite a few attackers who can pounce on Zimbabwe's fragile defense. We expect them to prevail once more.

Prediction: Kenya 2-1 Zimbabwe

Kenya vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kenya to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback