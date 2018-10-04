Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kerala Blasters v Mumbai City FC: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | ISL 2018-19

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
91   //    04 Oct 2018, 15:00 IST

Kerala Blasters will be looking to continue their momentum after beating ATK in their opening fixture
Kerala Blasters will be looking to continue their momentum after beating ATK in their opening fixture [Credits: ISL]

The Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi is set to host its first Indian Super League match of the season as the home team takes on Mumbai City FC in the second round of the ISL fixtures.

Both the teams enter into this match with mixed results, with the home team coming in high spirits after their first ever victory over Kolkata giants ATK in Kolkata while the team from Maharashtra comes on the back of a defeat against Jamshedpur FC.

Kerala Blasters v Mumbai City FC: Kick-off Information

Date: 5th October, 2018

Kickoff: 19:30 IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Livestream: Hotstar

Kerala Blasters v Mumbai City FC: Team News

David James and his men will be once again without the service of star defender Anas Edathodika who is still serving his 3-match ban from last year while the rest of the squad is fully fit and available.

Jorge Costa and Mumbai City FC will once again be without the service of Davinder Singh who is most likely to sit out the entire tournament with an injury.

Probable Line-ups

Kerala Blasters: Dheeraj Singh, Rakip, Jhingan, Lakic-Pesic, Lalruatthara; Krcmarevic; Doungel, Poplatnik, Pekuson, Narzary; Stojanovic

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Chakraborty, Goian, Klisura, Bose; Rafique, Bastos, Machado; Pradhan, Sougou, Bipin Singh

Kerala Blasters v Mumbai City FC: Head to Head

Kerala Blasters: 2 wins

Mumbai City FC: 2 wins

Draw: 4

Kerala Blasters v Mumbai City FC: Predictions

Kerala Blasters have one of the best records at home. The support of the vociferous Manjappada and the momentum from their last match win against ATK while Mumbai City FC will be looking to cancel out the Kerala Blasters' attack.

Final Prediction: Kerala Blasters 2-1 Mumbai City FC

