Key players from the 1998 World cup winning France team - Where are they now?

1998 was the year when France won the first of their two World Cup titles. That victory was just the beginning of many great player’s careers of that team as they went on to achieve even more glory at both international and club level. Today, after more than 20 years later of that final, let’s have a look at some of the players of that star-studded French team and see what they are doing right now.

The 1998 French World Cup Winning Team consisted of Many Star Players.

#1 Thierry Henry and Zinedine Zidane

Henry was just 20 years old at that time, but the talent was clearly visible on the pitch as he finished the tournament as France's top scorer with 3 goals. Later, he went on to have a great career at Arsenal, Barcelona and won almost everything that a footballer can win.

After retiring at New York Red Bulls in the MLS, Henry went on to become the assistant coach of the Belgian National football team and ironically lost to France in the World Cup semi-finals 2018. Most recently, he was the coach of AS Monaco, but he endured a difficult spell there and was relieved of his duties in January as the club was fighting a relegation battle.

Zidane was the MOTM in the 1998 World Cup Final as his two goals helped France ease past Brazil and helped France to win their first ever World Cup Title. Zidane further went on to have success at international level just two years after at Uefa Euro 2000 and he was also named as the player of the tournament for his performances.

At club level, he enjoyed success with both Juventus and Real Madrid. Zidane retired from international football after the 2006 World Cup Finals in which he was sent off after headbutting Materazzi. But this was not the end of the story for him, as he later went on to become the manager of Real Madrid and helped the Los Blancos to win three consecutive Champions League Titles!

After leaving Madrid in 2018, Zidane once again announced his return in 2019, after seeing Madrid have their worst season in recent years.

