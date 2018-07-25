Why Arsenal should let go of Lucas Perez

Mumbere Osbert FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 883 // 25 Jul 2018, 16:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal signed Lucas Perez from Deportivo in the 2016 summer transfer window. He failed to impress in his first season at the Emirates, as he hardly got any chances in the starting lineup of Arsene Wenger.

Lucas Perez was then loaned to Deportivo in the 2017/18 season after Arsene Wenger had finished the signing of Alexandre Lacazette. The Spanish international had no choice but to go. That is all in the past. He is now an Arsenal player ready to work under Unai Emery.

We are however going to look at some key points where we believe that Arsenal should let go of Lucas Perez this summer.

Footballing career

Most footballers usually impress the most between 23 - 30, and Perez is now 29. This puts him in a tough situation because he would be hoping to build his name in the upcoming seasons. Unai Emery is likely to bench him because he has got many options.

Presence of Aubameyang and Lacazette

Even though reports have been claiming that Emery wants to work with Lucas Perez in the upcoming season, but truth be told, the manager will certainly have a look into the stats and realize how Aubameyang and Lacazette have been incredible for the last five years.

Premier League inexperience

Perez spent the 2016/17 season at the Emirates Stadium, but he only made 11 appearances. Arsenal's previous manager Arsene Wenger didn't trust the striker hence not giving him enough chances so that he could get used to the toughest league in the world.

Arsenal needs more funds to sign more players

Emery has made it clear that he will be signing one more player this summer if the right opportunity comes. The Gunners should better sell off Lucas Perez because he might be surplus to requirements at the North London club.

Folks, so that is it, these are some of the few key points why the Gunners should just let go of Lucas Perez this summer transfer window, you can let us know in the comments what you think.