Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 key takeaways from the Mundial so far

The first week of the World Cup has seen plenty of surprises, excitement and controversy in equal measure

Madhan Kalyan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 16:14 IST
259

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH23-ARG-CRO
Messi has failed to light up the World Cup as expected

The opening week of the World Cup has been exhilarating, to say the least with plenty of shocks and surprises with an equal measure of controversies, especially those surrounding VAR.

Close wins and late goals were the norm but the headline results of the week were Mexico outclassing defending champions Germany and Iceland holding the mighty Argentines to a hard-fought and deserved draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo and own goals have been among the headline performers while there has been a good mix of last-minute goals, bangers, free-kicks and a lot of penalties.

Elsewhere, the debate on the usage of VAR with it proving to be a mixed bag with some good and controversial decisions while some new stars have emerged and some older ones have been disappointing

Here are the key takeaways from what has been an exhilarating opening week of football at Russia 2018:


#5 Upsets, upsets everywhere

Football: Germany vs Mexico at World Cup
Mexico stunned the defending champions

Everyone loves an underdog story and the opening week provided plenty of this with the less heralded teams providing plenty of entertainment and pulling off quite a few upsets with almost all of the favorites for the title starting off on the wrong foot.

Mexico arguably provided the shock of the tournament so far with Germany, not at the races in their opening match. Iceland produced a typical defend-for-your-lives display against Argentina and the Swiss held their own (at times pushing the boundaries of the law) against much heralded Brazil.

Honorable mentions should also go to Australia, who were unlucky to lose against France and also Morocco and Egypt both as both of them were unlucky to lose to last-minute goals against Iran and Uruguay respectively. The week ended with the tenacious Tunisians almost holding England to a deserved draw if not for a Harry Kane goal at the very end.

Expect the David vs Goliath act to continue in the further weeks as the margin for error shrinks.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Germany Football Russia Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup - Top 5 Players for each team Tactics 101
World Cup 2018, Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia: 3 key battles...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Three early surprises in the Group Stage
RELATED STORY
Russia vs Saudi Arabia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The best player from each group so far
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learnt from Round 1 of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Group stage first round - Winners and Losers
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Introducing the captains
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Russia vs Egypt: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 lowest ranked teams and their...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 talking points as Russia beat Egypt
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us