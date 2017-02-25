Rumour: Real Madrid star holding ‘secret talks’ with Serie A side, Lazio

Costa Rican goalkeeper wants to play top level football and feels he won't get the chance at Real Madrid next season

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 25 Feb 2017, 12:34 IST

What’s the story?

Keylor Navas has been holding 'secret talks' with a Serie A side according to Don Balon. The Real Madrid goalkeeper has reportedly gone behind the club back and held discussions with an Italian side regarding a move there in the summer.

While the Spanish publication has not mentioned any team, Italian daily, Il Messaggero has reported that it is Lazio who are in talks with the Costa Rican goalkeeper.

Both publications have said that the goalkeeper believes he has no future at Bernabeu and wants to sort out his future. Los Blancos are said to be in talks with Chelsea and Manchester United for Thibaut Courtois and David de Gea to replace Navas as their #1 next season.

In case you didn’t know...

Navas was linked with a move away from Real Madrid at the beginning of the 2015/16 season. He was on the verge of signing for Manchester United in a 'cash + player swap' deal involving De Gea.

However, the infamous fax machine incident took place, and both players remained at their respective clubs. De Gea went on to sign a new contract at Old Trafford while Navas has gone on to help the Los Blancos to their 11th Champions League title.

Madrid are building a team for the future and are targeting a young shot-stopper in the summer. Apart from De Gea and Courtois, they also have AC Milan's 18-year-old wonderkid, Gianluigi Donnarumma on their list.

The heart of the matter

Navas has been a target for Lazio for some time now. The Serie A side have been trying to sign an upgrade for Federico Marchetti and have circled in on the Madrid shot-stopper.

Marchetti's contract at Lazio ends at the end of the 2017/18 season, but if they get Navas for a reasonable amount, they would not mind letting Federico leave. The Italian turned 34 earlier this month and is coming to end of his career.

Keylor is four years younger than the Lazio keeper, and the Serie A side sees him as a long-term replacement, not just an upgrade. The Costa Rican keeper is said to be '100% sure' that Real Madrid would buy a goalkeeper in the summer and he does not want to play second fiddle.

Apart from Lazio, Manchester City and Arsenal are also said to be keeping tabs on Navas' situation at Bernabeu. Both the Premier League sides are keen on signing a goalkeeper this summer.

What’s next?

Navas has a contract at Madrid till 2020, but the club would not stand in his way if he wants to leave. However, they will only let him exit the club if they manage to sign one of the three targets they have.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Real Madrid know that if any they sign one of their three targets, it's a certain upgrade to Navas and with Kiko Casilla ready to play second fiddle at the club, they would cash-in on the Costa Rican. As for Lazio, signing Navas will give them a better chance of challenging in the Serie A.