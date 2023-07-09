KF Ballkani vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11, 2023

KF Ballkani and Ludogorets get their quest for a place in the Champions League underway when they lock horns at the Pristina City Stadium on Tuesday (July 11).

Off the back of a stellar pre-season, the Bulgarian champions will look to keep the juggernaut rolling as they aim for a first Champions League appearance since 2016.

Ballkani enjoyed a sensational domestic campaign last year, as they finished first in the Kosovo Superliga to clinch a second straight top-flight title. Ilir Daja’s men lost only three of their 36 games, picking up 73 points to finish three points above runners-up FC Drita.

Ballkani will now look to kick off their hunt for Champions League football on the front foot, having suffered a first-round loss to Zalgiris in last year’s playoffs.

Meanwhile, Ludogorets extended their dominance in the Bulgarian top flight with a 12th straight league title last season. Ivaylo Petev’s men also clinched a third Bulgarian Cup crown, as they picked up a 3-1 win over CSKA Sofia 3-1 in the final at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in May.

Ludogorets head into Tuesday following a solid pre-season preparation, where they won their three friendlies, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets.

KF Ballkani vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides, who will look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Ballkani are unbeaten in 12 games across competitions, claiming six wins and six draws since a 2-0 loss to Prishtina in the Kosovo FA Cup on March 15.

Ludogorets are on a five-game winning streak and are unbeaten in 20 games, claiming a staggering 18 wins and two draws since mid-March.

The Kosovo champions are unbeaten at home this year, picking up six wins and four draws across competitions.

KF Ballkani vs Ludogorets Prediction

Ballkani and Ludogorets head into the midweek clash in fine form, so expect a thrilling contest at the Pristina City Stadium. While Ballkani should put up a fight, Petev’s boast a superior and more experienced squad and should pick up a first-leg advantage.

Prediction: Ballkani 1-2 Ludogorets

KF Ballkani vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ludogorets

Tip 2: First to score - Ludogorets (The Bulgarian side have opened the scoring in their last nine games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Ballkani’s last ten games.)

Poll : 0 votes