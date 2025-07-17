KFUM Oslo vs Brann Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

KFUM Oslo will host Brann at KFUM Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien campaign. The hosts will be keen to continue their recent unbeaten streak to push higher up the league table.

KFUM capitalized on their chances to earn an encouraging 2-0 away win over bottom-placed Haugesund on Sunday, making it five league games unbeaten for Johannes Moesgaard’s side. Kaffa had an underwhelming start to the league campaign, picking up only five points after the first nine games and will have to continue their current form to move into the top half of the table in the coming weeks.

Brann, on the other hand, have been impressive all season as they currently sit in second place, only six points off the top despite having played one game fewer than league leaders Viking. The Reds put up a remarkable performance as they picked up maximum points with a 3-1 victory over Viking last time out and will be looking to continue in like fashion when they go up against a side nine places and 15 points behind them.

KFUM Oslo vs Brann Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This weekend's meeting will mark the sixth edition of this fixture. KFUM have won only one of the previous five meetings, one ended in a draw and Brann have won the remaining three.

The hosts' lone win in this fixture came in their first-ever meeting, which took place in March 2022.

The visitors have a remarkable offensive record in this fixture with 11 goals scored across five meetings.

KFUM Oslo have scored 17 goals in the league so far, only three teams in the Norwegian top-flight have scored fewer.

Brann have the third-best offensive record in the league with 27 goals scored in 15 games played.

KFUM Oslo vs Brann Prediction

Kaffa are slight underdogs going into the weekend and will have to be at their best to avoid defeat against one of the better sides in the league. The hosts will, however, hope their decent defensive record will be enough to earn a draw.

The Reds have had mixed results on the road in recent games, but only need to avoid complacency to come away with maximum points on Saturday.

Prediction: KFUM Oslo 1-2 Brann

KFUM Oslo vs Brann Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brann to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Three of the hosts' last five league games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

