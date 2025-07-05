KFUM Oslo vs Bryne Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2025

KFUM Oslo and Bryne return to action in the Norwegian Eliteserien when they go head-to-head at KFUM Arena on Sunday. Johannes Moesgaard’s men head into the weekend on a three-game winning streak against the visitors and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

KFUM Oslo returned to winning ways last Sunday when they edged out Molde 3-2 in a thrilling matchup at the Aker Stadion.

Before that, Moesgaard’s side were dumped out of the NM Cup on June 25 courtesy of a 2-0 loss against Lillestrom, a result which saw their two-game winning run come to an end.

KFUM have picked up just 11 points from their 11 Eliteserien matches so far to sit 14th in the standings, only above Stromsgodset and Haugesund in the two automatic relegation spots.

On the other hand, Bryne were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game when they salvaged a 1-1 draw against HamKam last weekend.

Kevin Knappen’s men have gone five straight games without defeat in the league, picking up three wins and two draws since May’s 3-0 loss against Molde.

Bryne have picked up 14 points from their 11 league matches so far to sit 12th in the standings, level on points with Valerenga and Molde.

KFUM Oslo vs Bryne Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, KFUM Oslo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bryne have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

KFUM are on a three-game unbeaten run against Knappen’s men and are unbeaten in their last five meetings, claiming four wins and one draw since the 1-0 defeat when they locked horns in October 2021.

Bryne have failed to win four of their five away Eliteserien away games this season, losing three and claiming one draw while conceding nine goals and scoring six so far.

KFUM Oslo vs Bryne Prediction

KFUM and Bryne find themselves separated by just three points at the wrong end of the table and will be looking to get one over the other this weekend.

While Bryne have turned a corner of late, we predict KFUM will continue from where they left off against Molde and come away with a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: KFUM Oslo 2-1 Bryne

KFUM Oslo vs Bryne Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - KFUM to win

Tip 2: First to score - KFUM (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last five games against Bryne)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

