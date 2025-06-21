KFUM Oslo vs Stromsgodset Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19th 2025

KFUM Oslo and Stromsgodset return to action in the Norwegian Eliteserien when they lock horns at the KFUM Arena on Sunday. Johannes Moesgaard’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having lost the last four meetings between the two teams.

KFUM picked up a morale-boosting result during the Eliteserien break as they held on to see out a 1-0 victory over HamKam in their friendly clash on June 13.

Moesgaard’s side now turn their focus to the league, where they have failed to win their last eight matches, losing six and claiming one draw since a 3-1 victory over Sandefjord on March 30.

With 15 points from nine matches, KFUM are currently bottom but one in the Eliteserien standings, one point and one place behind this weekend’s visitors.

Elsewhere, Stromsgodset were left empty handed yet again as they fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat against HamKam in their league clash last time out.

Børre Steenslid’s men have now lost four games on the bounce, conceding 10 goals and scoring three since scraping a 3-2 victory over Sarpsborg on April 27.

Stromsgodset will be backing themselves to stop the rot this weekend as they take on an opposing side who have lost each of their previous four meetings since June 2008.

KFUM Oslo vs Stromsgodset Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between KFUM Oslo and Stromsgodset, with Steenslid’s men claiming four wins from their previous four encounters while scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

KFUM have lost all but one of their last six home games in the league, with a 3-1 victory over Sandefjord in March being the exception.

Stromsgodset have won just two of their most recent seven Eliteserien away matches while losing four and claiming one draw since October 2024.

KFUM currently hold the division’s second-poorest attacking record, having netted just seven goals from their nine matches so far — only rock-bottom Haugesund (4) have scored fewer.

KFUM Oslo vs Stromsgodset Prediction

KFUM and Stromsgodset find themselves separated by just one point at the wrong end of the table after what has been a disappointing start to the campaign and will be looking to begin their turnaround this weekend.

However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: KFUM Oslo 1-1 Stromsgodset

KFUM Oslo vs Stromsgodset Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of KFUM’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in the hosts’ last five outings)

