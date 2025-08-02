KFUM vs Rosenborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025 

KFUM Oslo and Rosenborg will trade tackles in an Eliteserien round 16 clash on Sunday (August 3rd). The game will be played at KFUM Arena.
The home side will be full of confidence, having thrashed Kristiansund 5-0 away from home last weekend. They were two goals up at the break thanks to goals from Johannes Nunez and Jonas Hjorth. Bjorn Kristensen, Obilor Okeke and Mansour Sinyan each scored a second-half goal to complete the rout.
Rosenborg, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 away win in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifier. Simen Nordli and Noah Holm scored second-half goals to help their side advance to the next round with a 7-0 aggregate victory.
Troillongan will turn their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 4-1 home win over Tromso.
The win left them in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 30 points from 17 games. KFUM are ninth with 21 points to their name.
KFUM vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- KFUM Oslo are unbeaten in three head-to-head games, winning two and drawing one.
- KFUM are unbeaten in their last seven league games (four wins).
- Rosenborg have scored at least two goals in their last five games across competitions.
- Four of KFUM's last six competitive games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Rosenborg's last three games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
- Rosenborg are unbeaten in their last five competitive games (four wins).
KFUM vs Rosenborg Prediction
KFUM Oslo are the form side in the league, having not suffered defeat in their last seven league games. They have won the last three on the bounce, keeping a clean sheet in all three while scoring nine goals.
Rosenborg, for their part, are fresh off securing a comfortable aggregate win on the continent. The Trondheim outfit are not entirely out of the title race on the domestic front, as they sit nine points off table-toppers Viking, having played one game less than the leaders.
These two sides are on a good run of form and will each fancy their chances of claiming the win. We expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: KFUM 1-1 Rosenborg
KFUM vs Rosenborg Betting Tips
Tip1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals