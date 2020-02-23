Khelo India University Games 2020: Football round-up Day 1 and 2

Action from the football competition at the KIYG

The football competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020 began at the Kalinga Institute of Engineering Technology (KIIT) campus on Friday.

The inaugural edition of the Khelo India University Games will witness nearly 4000 athletes vie for top honours across 17 disciplines.

Football teams from Punjabi University Patiala, Kannur University Kerala, Punjab University Chandigarh, Adamas University Kolkata, Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar, Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Annamalai University Tamil Nadu, and Goa University are in action at Bhubaneswar.

In the men's section, Punjabi University Patiala defeated Kannur University Kerala in the opening match on Friday.

The team from Patiala won the league encounter by a 1-0 margin while Punjab University Chandigarh failed to get the better of Adamas University Kolkata going down by a 0-2 scoreline.

In another men's match on day 1, Guru Nanak University Amritsar suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Sant Baba Bhag Singh University.

The women were in action on day 2 with Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar getting past LNIPE Gwalior by a lone goal in the first match of the day.

The girls from Annamalai Univerity Tamilnadu then thrashed MDU, Rohtak by an imposing 9-0 margin on Saturday.

In another match, Punjab University, Chandigarh slumped to a 1-3 defeat against Goa University.

The tournament is being organised by the Odisha government in association with the National Sports Federations, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), as well as the management of all the participating universities.

The tournament will be broadcast on Star Sports First, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and DD Sports. LIVE streaming of certain events will also be available on Hotstar.

Results Summary:

Punjabi University Patiala 1-0 Kannur University Kerala (Men)

Punjab University Chandigarh 0-2 Adamas University Kolkata (Men)

Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar 0-1 Sant Baba Bhag Singh University (Men)

Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar 1-0 LNIPE Gwalior (Women)

Annamalai University Tamil Nadu 9-0 MDU, Rohtak (Women)

Goa University 3-1 Punjab University, Chandigarh (Women)