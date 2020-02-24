Khelo India University Games 2020: Football round-up Day 3

Football action from the KIYG

Day 3 of the football competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020 witnessed a couple of lopsided encounters and a draw.

The boys from Kannur University, Kerala got the better of Calcutta University by a 7-1 scoreline on Sunday afternoon. In another one-sided match, Adamas University, who had won their first match against Punjab University, thrashed KIIT University by an 8-1 margin. In the last match of the day, Sant Baba Bhag Singh University and Kerala University played out a 1-1 draw at the KIIT campus in Bhubaneswar.

The women will be in action on Monday, with LNIPE Gwalior taking on Madurai Kamaraj University in the first match of the day while MDU Rohtak, who had lost to Annamalai University 0-9 in their opener, will hope to put on a better show when they face University of Calicut.

In the third and final match of the day, Punjab University, Chandigarh will take on KIIT University. The girls from Punjab had earlier lost to Goa University 1-3 and will be in search of a win on Monday.

The tournament is being organised by the Odisha government in association with the National Sports Federations, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), as well as the management of all the participating universities.

The tournament will be broadcast on Star Sports First, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and DD Sports. LIVE streaming of certain events will also be available on Hotstar.

KIUG 2020 Football Results - Day 3, 23rd Feb

Kannur University, Kerala 7-1 Calcutta University, Kolkata

Adamas University, Kolkata 8-1 KIIT University

Sant Baba Bhag Singh University 1-1 Kerala University

KIUG Football Schedule - Day 4, 24th Feb

LNIPE Gwalior vs Madurai Kamaraj University (Women)

MDU, Rohtak vs University of Calicut (Women)

Punjab University, Chandigarh vs KIIT University (Women)

