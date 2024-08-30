Khimki vs CSKA Moscow Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

Khimki and CSKA Moscow battle for three points in a Russian Premier League matchday seven clash on Saturday (August 31). The hosts are coming off a midweek 4-0 defeat at Lokomotiv Moscow in the Russian Cup.

Egor Pogostnov broke the deadlock in the fourth minute, while Timur Suleymanov scored a brace. Dmitriy Radikovskiy stepped off the bench to complete the rout in the 81st minute. Khimski's last league game saw was a 3-3 draw at Akhmat Grozny.

CSKA, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 win at Akhmat Grozny in the Russian Cup, with Tamerlan Musaev and Danil Krugovoy scoring late second-half goals CSKA's last league game was a 5-0 home win over Akron Togliatti.

The win left them in sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 10 points from six games, while Khimki are 14th with four points.

Khimki vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CSKA have nine wins from 14 head-to-head games with Khimki, who have won once.

Their most recent clash in April 2023 saw CSKA claim a 3-0 home win. The capital side also claimed a 3-0 victory in a friendly in February 2024.

CSKA have scored at least twice in five of the last six head-to-head games.

Khimki are winless in five games across competitions.

Five of Khimki's six league games this season have seen both sides score.

CSKA have won six of their last 10 league games.

Khimki vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Khimki returned to the Russian Premier League at the first time of asking, having won the FNL by five points last season. They have struggled with the higher demands expected in the top flight, though, with just one win all season.

CSKA, meanwhile, have made an indifferent start to the season and are five points off city rivals Lokomotiv Moscow who lead the standings. The visitors have dominated this fixture, though, and should claim maximum points with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Khimki 1-2 CSKA

Khimki vs CSKA Moscow Betting Tips

Tip 1 - CSKA to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - CSKA to score over 1.5 goals

