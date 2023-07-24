KI vs BK Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2023

Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag play host to BK Hacken in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying second-round clash on Wednesday.

Having both cruised through the opening round with ease, we anticipate a thrilling midweek contest ensuing at the Djúpumýra Stadium.

Faroe Islands side KI turned in a performance of the highest quality last Wednesday when they picked up a 3-0 second-leg victory over Ferencvaros on home turf.

Prior to that, Magne Hoseth’s men kicked off their Champions League qualification campaign with a goalless draw against the Hungarian outfit in the first leg on July 11.

KI have now gone unbeaten in 13 matches on the spin, claiming an impressive 12 wins and one draw since April’s 2-0 loss to Tórshavn.

Meanwhile, Hacken were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Varnamo in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Prior to that, Per Mathias Hogmo’s men were on a four-match winning streak, a run which saw them edge out The New Saints 5-1 on aggregate in the opening round of the Champions League qualifiers.

Hacken will now look to quickly find their feet and avoid falling to successive defeats for the first time since December 2021.

KI vs BK Hacken Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag and Hacken, and both will be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Hacken have lost just one of their last six matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since June’s 1-0 friendly loss to Djurgarden.

KI have won all but one of their last nine home matches, with their goalless draw against Ferencaros on July 11 being the exception.

Hogmo’s side are unbeaten in four of their last five away matches, claiming three wins and two draws since the start of June.

KI vs BK Hacken Prediction

While Hacken will be looking to return to winning ways, standing in their way is a spirited KI side who are currently firing on all cylinders. While the hosts have shown they have what it takes to go up against superior opposition, we predict Hogmo’s side will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: KI 2-2 BK Hacken

KI vs BK Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Hacken’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of the visitors’ last eight outings)