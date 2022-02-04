Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22 

Kidderminster Harriers will welcome West Ham United to the Aggborough Stadium for a fourth round FA Cup fixture on Saturday.

The hosts progressed to this round by virtue of their 2-1 comeback victory over Reading in the third round. Sam Austin and Amari Morgan-Smith scored second-half goals to help the Worcestershire outfit secure progress.

West Ham were 2-0 victors over Leeds United in the last round. Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen scored in either half to ensure victory for the capital side.

West Ham United @WestHam 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗥𝘂𝘀𝗵 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 | 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗺𝗮, 𝗭𝗼𝘂𝗺𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸



Prep for our trip to Kidderminster is well underway. Be a fly-on-the wall as the lads are put through their paces at Rush Green...

The Hammers come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League before the international break. Marcus Rashford stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in injury time.

Kidderminster Harriers secured maximum points in a comfortable 3-0 victory over Leamington in the National League North. The victory helped the Harriers hold on to third spot in the sixth tier of English football.

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Their sole clash came in the fifth round of the 1993-94 FA Cup when West Ham secured a 1-0 away victory.

Kidderminster Harriers form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

West Ham form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United Team News

Kiddermister Harriers

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

West Ham United

Lukasz Fabianski is a doubt with COVID-19.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski

Suspension: None

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Kidderminster Harriers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Simpson (GK); Caleb Richards, Geraldo Bajrami, Nathan Cameron, Alex Penny; Mark Carrington, Keziah Martin; Omari Sterling-James, Sam Austin, Ashley Hummings; Amari Morgan-Smith

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola (GK); Benjamin Johnson, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Ryan Fredericks; Tomas Spucek, Declan Rice; Nikola Vlasic, Manuel Lanzini, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United Prediction

The FA Cup is famous for its upsets throughout history and Kidderminster Harriers are overwhelming underdogs heading into this game. The sixth-tier side have nothing to lose against one of England's traditional sides and could go all out in search of the win.

However, West Ham simply have too much firepower and David Moyes' side should stroll to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Kidderminster Harriers 0-3 West Ham

