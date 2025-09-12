Kifisia and Panathinaikos will square off in a Greek Super League matchday three clash on Sunday (September 14th). The game will be played at Panthessaliko Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to AEL Larissa before the international break. They went behind to Facundo Perez's goal five minutes into the second half, while Epaminondas Pantelakis' 63rd-minute strike drew the game level.
Panathinaikos, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Levadiakos in their opening game of the league season. Filip Djuricic gave them the lead in the opening seconds of the game but Benjamin Verbic drew the game level with four minutes left in regulation time.
The draw left the Verdao in 11th place on one point. Kifisia sit two places above them, level on points despite having played an extra game.
Kifisia vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides played out a 1-1 draw when they squared off at this ground in February 2024.
- Six of Panathinaikos' seven games across competitions this season have produced less than three goals.
- Kifisia's three games this term have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Panathinaikos are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions, with five games in this sequence ending in a share of the spoils.
- Seven of Kisisia's last eight games have produced less than three goals.
- Six of Panathinaikos' seven games this season have been level at the break.
Kifisia vs Panathinaikos Prediction
Kifisia returned to the top-flight after one year away. They finished second-from-bottom the last time they were here but will be hoping to perform better this time around.
Panathinaikos, for their part, were not in action in the first weekend of league action, having been given time off to prepare for their Europa League playoff tie with Samsunspor. They got the job done in the playoff but would have been disappointed to have kick-started their domestic campaign by dropping points from a winning position in a game where they were heavy pre-match favorites.
Backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Kifisia 0-1 Panathinaikos
Kifisia vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Panathinaikos to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half