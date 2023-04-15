Kilmarnock vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16, 2023 

Kilmarnock and Celtic battle for three points in the Scottish Premiership matchday 32 lunchtime kickoff on Sunday (April 16).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Aberdeen at the weekend. Duk scored a brace, scoring either side of the interval. Celtic, meanwhile, triumphed 3-2 over arch-rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby. Kyogo Furuhashi and James Tavernier scored braces, with Jota's 73rd minute strike proving to be the winner.

The victory helped the Bhoys open up a 12-point advantage atop the summit, having garnered 88 points from 31 games. Kilmarnock, meanwhile, sit in tenth spot with 28 points to show for their efforts after 31 games.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 77th meeting between the two sides. Celtic lead 61-6.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Celtic claim a 2-0 home win in the Scottish League Cup semifinal.

Celtic are on a 16-game winning run across competitions and are unbeaten in 24 games.

Five of Kilmarnock's last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Celtic have won their last five meetings with Kilmarnocj, keeping a clean sheet in each win.

Kilmarnock are unbeaten in five games at home, winning thrice.

The visitors have scored at least twice in their last 20 games across competitions.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic are well on course to defend their league crown, and their Old Firm win last week highlighted the supreme confidence flowing in the team. Ange Postecoglou's side are on a 13-game winning run across competitions and look primed to make it 25 games unbeaten.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, are unbeaten in five games in front of their fans, which could give them the confidence to spring an upset against the league leaders. However, Celtic's superior quality means anything other than a comfortable win for the visitors would be a shock. Expect the league leaders to claim a routine win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 1-3 Celtic

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Celtic to win both halves

Poll : 0 votes