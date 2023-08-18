Kilmarnock vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2023 

Kilmarnock will host Celtic at the Rugby Park on Sunday in the last 16 of the 2023-24 Scottish League Cup campaign.

The home side kicked off their Premiership campaign in memorable fashion, picking up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rangers, with captain Bradley Lyons scoring the sole goal of the game. They then played out a goalless draw against Hearts in their second game and will perhaps feel they deserved more from the game.

Kilmarnock breezed through the group stages of the competition, picking up 10 points from an obtainable 12 and will be looking to build on that this weekend.

Celtic have enjoyed a good start to life under manager Brendan Rodgers in his second stint at the club. They cruised to a 4-2 victory over Ross County in their league opener earlier in the month before beating Aberdeen 3-1 at the Pittodrie Stadium last Sunday.

The visitors are the current holders of the domestic cup and have won the League Cup 21 times. They will be looking to begin their title defense on a winning note this weekend.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 255th game between Kilmarnock and Celtic. The home side have won 31 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 173 times. There have been 50 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last six games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 13.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games.

Celtic picked up 43 points on the road in the Premiership last season, the highest in the competition.

Kilmarnock won just one away game in the Scottish top-flight last season, the fewest in the competition.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Prediction

Kilmarnock are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last eight competitive meetings. They have won three of their last four home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Celtic are on a three-game winning run and are undefeated in their last five matches. They have performed superbly in this fixture of late and should extend their winning streak this weekend.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 0-3 Celtic

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)