Kilmarnock vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

Kilmarnock and Celtic trade tackles in a Scottish Premiership matchday 17 clash on Sunday (December 10).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win at Aberdeen in midweek. David Watson scored the winner in the second minute of injury time. Celtic, meanwhile, thrashed Hibernian 4-1 at home.

Oh Hyeon-Gyu and Matt O'Riley scored first-half goals to give them a two-goal lead at the break. Luis Palma added a third before Hyeon-Gyu completed his brace in the 55th minute.

The win helped Celtic aintain their eight-point lead at the summit, having garnered 42 points from 16 games. Kilmarnock, meanwhile, are sixth with 20 points to show for their efforts after 16 outings.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 71 wins from their last 92 meetings with Kilmarnock, losing eight.

Their most recent meeting in October 2023 saw Celtic claim a 3-1 home win.

Celtic have scored at least twice in seven of the last eight meetings with Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock's last five league games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to score.

Kilmarnock's last 11 league games have produced at least nine corners.

Five of Celtic's last six league games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Prediction

Kilmarnock are on course to make the Championship playoff. Continental qualification could also be on the cards if they maintain their current trajectory. They were also responsible for Celtic's early ouster in the Scottish League Cup on the defending champions' most recent visit to their stadium.

Celtic, for their part, have had a relatively poor campaign by their standards, but Brendan Rodgers' side remain eight points clear of Rangers at the summit. The capital side are the firm favourites but will be wary of the threat posed by their hosts, having lost here in August.

Nevertheless, expect the visitors to claim maximum points with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 1-3 Celtic

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 9.5 corners