Kilmarnock vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Kilmarnock will host Celtic at Rugby Park on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign. The home side have endured a slow start to their league season and now sit fifth in the table after drawing their first four games of the Premiership campaign.

Killie played out a 2-2 draw away at Motherwell before the international break, with summer arrival Djenairo Daniels opening the scoring less than 20 minutes after kick-off. They then found themselves 2-1 down in the second half but managed to snatch a point late in the game following George Stanger's close-range finish.

Celtic, meanwhile, have enjoyed an overall strong start to their Premiership campaign as they target yet another successful title defense. However, they played out a dour goalless draw with rivals Rangers last time out in league with both sides failing to impress, managing a combined nine shots throughout the contest.

The visitors remain atop the Premiership table with 10 points from an obtainable 12 and will be looking to strengthen their grip at the top with another win on Sunday.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 263 meetings between the teams. Kilmarnock have won 33 of those games while Celtic have won 179 times, with their other 59 contests ending level.

The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 18-2.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2023.

The Celts are the only team in the Scottish top flight this season yet to concede any goals after the first four rounds.

Kilmarnock are one of three teams in the division to have drawn all four of their league games this season.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Prediction

Killie are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions, although four of those games have ended in draws. They are massive underdogs heading into Sunday's game, but will rely on their home advantage to perhaps secure a surprise result.

Brendan Rodgers' men are by far the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and only need to avoid complacency to secure maximum points on the road.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 0-3 Celtic

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)

