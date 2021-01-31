Kilmarnock vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Kilmarnock and Celtic will trade tackles at The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park on Tuesday, with three points at stake in the Scottish Premiership.

Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways, having each lost their most recent fixtures. The hosts were on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller that finished in a 3-2 loss at home to St. Johnstone.

Celtic, for their part, continued their poor run of form with a shock 2-1 defeat to St. Mirren at Celtic Park in a rescheduled fixture.

The loss, however, had no impact on their league standing. Celtic remained in second place, 23 points behind Rangers, while Kilmarnock are further below in ninth spot.

We can confirm the departure of Manager Alex Dyer by mutual consent following today’s 3-2 defeat to St Johnstone. — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) January 30, 2021

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 56 previous occasions and Celtic have the overwhelmingly better record in previous games.

The capital side have 44 wins to their name, with 137 goals scored and just 39 conceded. Kilmarnock were victorious on four previous occasions. Eight games in the past have ended in stalemates.

Their most recent fixture came in December, on matchday 17 of the season. Goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Shane Duffy gave Celtic a 2-0 home win.

Kilmarnock form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Celtic form guide: L-W-D-D-D

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Team News

Kilmarnock

The hosts have two players sidelined through injury. Kirk Broadfoot and Calum Walters (abdominal) are unavailable for selection until mid-February.

There are no suspension concerns for Killie.

Injuries: Kirk Broadfoot, Calum Walters

Suspension: None

Celtic

The defending champions will be without James Forrest, who is still out with an ankle injury. Defender James Forrest has completed his period of self-isolation after contracting COVID-19. However, he is still sidelined with an ankle injury.

Star midfielder and captain Scott Brown is available for selection, having served his two-game suspension for a red card last week.

Injuries: James Forrest, Christopher Jullien

Suspension: None

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Predicted XI

Kilmarnock predicted XI (4-4-2): Danny Rogers (GK); Brandon Haunstrup, Clevid Dikamona, Zeno Rossi, Aaron McGowan; Rory McKenzie, Gary Dicker, Aaron Tshibola, Mitchell Pinnock; George Oakley, Nicke Kabamba

Celtic Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Valis Barkas (GK); Diego Laxalt, Kris Ajer, Shane Duffy, Jeremie Frimpong; Scott Brown; Mohamed Elyounoussi, David Thurnbull, Ryan Christie; Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Prediction

On paper, this should be a routine victory for Celtic, but the Bhoys have been so out-of-sorts in recent months that nothing can be guaranteed.

🎙️ On the match reaction from Neil Lennon. #CELSTM pic.twitter.com/nbmD1tigVp — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 30, 2021

With nothing but pride left to play for this season, the drive has been sapped out of the defending champions.

However, the fact that Kilmarnock are currently without a manager, having parted ways with Alex Dyer, could see the visitors narrowly nick this one.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 1-2 Celtic