Kilmarnock vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23

Reigning champions Celtic will travel to Rugby Park as they take on Kilmarnock in Scottish Premiership action on Sunday.

Celtic will be looking to maintain their 100% record in the league as back-to-back wins in the first two league games of the season have seen them take the top spot in the league standings. They recorded a 3-1 win at Ross County in their first away game of the campaign in their previous outing.

The home team have endured a winless start to their league campaign and, after playing out a 1-1 draw against Dundee United, they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Rangers last time around.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 242 times across all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture. They have recorded 164 wins against their southern rivals while the hosts have 30 wins to their name. The spoils have been shared 48 times between the two rivals.

The Bhoys are undefeated in their last nine games against Killie and recorded a league double without conceding a goal when the two sides last met in the 2021-22 campaign.

Kilmarnock form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Team News

Kilmarnock

Zach Hemming and Scott Robinson did not make the trip to Glasgow against Rangers last week and will sit this one out as well. On-loan defender Lewis Mayo is back after being ineligible against his parent club. Blair Alston is also back in contention after shrugging off an injury.

Injured: Zach Hemming, Scott Robinson.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: Chris Stokes.

Unavailable: None.

Celtic

Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate are confirmed absentees for the trip to Kilmarnock, but Stephen Walsh has recovered from an injury and is in contention to start here.

Injured: Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Predicted XIs

Kilmarnock (3-5-2): Sam Walker (GK); Joe Wright, Ash Taylor, Lewis Mayo; Ryan Alebiosu, Rory McKenzie, Alan Power, Kerr McInroy, Liam Polworth; Oli Shaw, Kyle Lafferty.

Celtic (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Moritz Jenz, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranović; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, David Turnbull; Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Prediction

Kilmarnock scored a goal in their opening fixture of the game that took place at home last month and the likelihood of them finding the back of the net here looks good.

Celtic have got their title defense off to a solid start and, given their superior record against the hosts, should face no problems in securing a win here.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 1-2 Celtic

