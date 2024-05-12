Kilmarnock vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2023-24

Kilmarnock will host Celtic at the Rugby Park on Wednesday in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign. The home side have enjoyed a brilliant campaign and will end the season in fourth place, their highest league finish since the 2018-19 season.

They beat St Mirren 1-0 in their last match, with team captain Kyle Vassell scoring the sole goal of the game late in the first half to hand the Killie maximum points on the road.

Celtic have also enjoyed a strong season and are one point away from being crowned champions. They beat 10-man Rangers 2-1 in their last match and should have won by a larger margin after playing the entirety of the second half with a numerical advantage.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 258 meetings between Kilmarnock and Celtic. The hosts have won 33 games while the visitors have won 174 times. There have been 51 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in February which ended 1-1, with Kyogo Furuhashi opening the scoring in the first half before David Watson came off the bench to head home the leveler for the Killie in additional time.

Kilmarnock Form Guide in the Premiership: W-L-D-W-W

Celtic Form Guide in the Premiership: W-W-W-W-D

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Team News

Kilmarnock

Kyle Magennis and James Balagizi are both injured and will not feature for the hosts this week. Kyle Vassell came off injured against St Mirren last time out and is a doubt for the midweek clash.

Injured: Kyle Magennis, James Balagizi

Doubtful: Kyle Vassell

Suspended: None

Celtic

Adam Montgomery has been ruled out of the season with a hamstring injury and is the only injury absentee for manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of Wednesday's game.

Injured: Adam Montgomery

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Predicted XI

Kilmarnock Predicted XI (4-4-2): Will Dennis; Lewis Mayo, Robbie Deas, Stuart Findlay, Corrie Ndaba; Danny Armstrong, Liam Donnelly, David Watson, Matthew Kennedy; Marley Watkins, Innes Cameron

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Matt O'Riley, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate; James Forrest, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Prediction

Kilmarnock's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will aim to build on that this week. They have lost just once on home turf since the turn of the year and will be looking forward to Wednesday's game.

Celtic are on a brilliant five-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last nine games across all competitions. They have performed well on the road of late and should secure the Premiership title this week.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 1-3 Celtic