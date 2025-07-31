Kilmarnock vs Livingston Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2025

Kilmarnock begin their 2025-26 Scottish Premiership season at home to Livingston on Saturday, hoping to start it off with a bang. Having finished ninth in the top flight last season, the Killie are looking to channel the Scottish Cup momentum here and aim for a greater run this time around.

On the cup front, Stuart Kettlewell's side won three of their four games, while being held to a 0-0 draw by Kelty Hearts, who later beat them 4-3 on penalties.

Interestingly, Kilmarnock kept a clean sheet in every single game of the group stages, signifying a solid defense that could be the backbone of their new season.

Meanwhile, Livingston will be gunning for revenge here, as they were beaten 1-0 by Kilmarnock in the same cup on 17 July. An own goal from Mohamed Sylla in the 31st minute was enough to down the Lions, who looked rather tame on the day.

David Martindale's side were served a baptism by fire as they returned to the Scottish top flight after a year in the second division. After finishing second in the regular season, Livingston beat Ross County 5-3 on aggregate in the promotion playoffs to earn a place in the Scottish Premiership again.

Kilmarnock vs Livingston Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 34 clashes between the sides in history, with Kilmarnock winning 19 times and losing on 11 occasions.

Amazingly, only four fixtures between Kilmarnock and Livingston have ended in stalemates, the last of which came in December 2023 (0-0).

Kilmarnock have beaten Livingston in four of their last five games, while going unbeaten in all of them.

Livingston have failed to score in four of their last five games versus Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock have failed to win three of their last five opening games of the Scottish Premiership.

Kilmarnock vs Livingston Prediction

Kilmarnock come into the fixture in high spirits after their prolific run in the Scottish Cup.

Backed by a stoic defense, the Killis will look to choke up Livingston once again and should be able to come away successfully.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 2-0 Livingston

Kilmarnock vs Livingston Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kilmarnock to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

