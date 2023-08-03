Kilmarnock vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5, 2023

Kilmarnock entertain Rangers at Rugby Park in their 2023-24 Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday (August 5).

The hosts finished second from bottom in the first phase last season with 31 points from 33 games. Kilmarnock fared better in the second phase, finishing with 40 points from 38 games. Rangers, meanwhile, finished second in the league, behind arch-rivals Celtic as they trophyless last season.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, played in the group stage of the Scottish League Cup last month, winning three of their four games to finish atop Group F.

Rangers, meanwhile, played five games in pre-season, winning twice. They drew 2-2 with Hoffenheim in their last friendly on Saturday.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 236 times across competitions since 1899. Rangers lead 162-33.

Rangers have won six straight games against Rangers, scoring 12 goals and conceding thrice.

At home, Kilmarnock have fared better against Rangers, suffering four defeats in 11 meetings and winning four times.

Rangers have scored at least twice in 18 of their last 20 Premiership games.

Kilmarnock have not scored in five of their last eight meetings against Rangers.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign since the 2014-15 season,m.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Prediction

Kilmarnoxk had a good outing in the League Cup, scoring at least twice in each game.

Rangers, meanwhile, have won their last six meetings against Kilmarnock, keeping four clean sheets. Though they struggled in the pre-season, considering their current record against Kilmarnock, expect a narrow win for Ramgees

Prediction: Kilmarnock 1-2 Rangers

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: James Tavernier to score or assist any time - Yes