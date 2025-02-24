Kilmarnock vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2025

Kilmarnock welcome Rangers to Rugby Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday. Killie have won eight of their 27 league games this season and are ninth in the standings while Rangers are second but trail leaders Celtic by 13 points.

The hosts lost 1-0 at Aberdeen in their previous league outing last week. Oday Dabbagh scored the winner in stoppage time to end Kille's two-game winning streak.

The Gers have seen a drop in form, losing two of their last three games. They suffered a 2-0 home loss to St. Mirren last week, ending their unbeaten streak in the Premiership after nine games. They failed to score for the first time in the league since October.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 242 times across competitions, with Rangers leading 166-35.

The last 16 meetings between them have seen the Gers winning 12 games.

Rangers have registered 3-1 wins in their last two away games after enduring a six-game winless streak between December and January.

Kilmarnock have lost one of their last eight home games, recording five wins, keeping five clean sheets.

Rangers are unbeaten in five Premiership away games, winning twice.

Kilmarnock have the second-worst attacking record in the Premiership this season, scoring 31 goals in 27 games.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Prediction

Killie failed to score for the first time after four games in their 1-0 loss last week. They have won two of their last three home games against the Gers, keeping clean sheets.

Kyle Vassell and Stuart Findlay remain sidelined with injuries, while Kyle Magennis should be fit enough to start from the bench following a knee injury.

Rangers have had seven wins in their last 10 games across competition. Barry Ferguson has been named the interim coach following the departure of Philippe Clemen.

John Souttar was absent against St. Mirren and is likely to sit this one out. Oscar Cortes is back in training but isn't an option. Leon Balogun, Connor Barron, Dujon Sterling and Neraysho Kasanwirjo remain sidelined with injuries.

Kilmarnock have a decent home record, going unbeaten in their last five Premiership away games. They play their first match under new manager Ferguson, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 2-2 Rangers

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

