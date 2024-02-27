Kilmarnock vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2024

Action continues in round 28 of the Scottish Premiership as Kilmarnock and Rangers square off at Rugby Park on Wednesday (February 28).

Kilmarnock maintained their fine run of results on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Aberdeen. Derek McInnes’ side are unbeaten in seven games — winning four — a run that has seen them reach the Scottish Cup quarterfinals.

With 40 points from 27 games, Kilmarnock are fourth in the Premiership, two points above fifth-placed St. Mirren.

Rangers, meanwhile, turned in a five-star performance on Saturday, cruising to a 5-0 win over Hearts at the Ibrox.

Philippe Clement’s men have won nine games on the spin, scoring 26 goals and keeping six clean sheets since a 2-2 friendly stalemate with Copenhagen on January 16.

This blistering run of results has seen Rangers surge to the top of the Premiership, two points above second-placed Celtic.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 73 meetings, Rangers lead 52-10.

Rangers have won seven of their last eight games with Kilmarnock, with a 1-0 loss in August 2023 being the exception.

Kilmarnock are unbeaten in six home games across all competitions, winning four, since a 1-0 defeat to Hearts in December.

Rangers are on a run of four competitive away wins, scoring 11 goals and conceding once since the turn of the year.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Prediction

While Kilmarnock have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks, they need to show their mettle against a spirited Rangers side. However, the league leaders boast the firepower needed to get the job done and should claim all three points.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 1-2 Rangers

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Rangers’ last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in eight of their last 10 meetings.)