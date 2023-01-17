Kilmarnock vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18, 2023

In a clash between two teams from opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership table, 11th-placed Kilmarnock will entertain second-placed Rangers at Rugby Park on Tuesday (January 18).

The hosts are winless in their last two league games. They fell to their 11th defeat of the season, losing 2-0 at Celtic on Saturday and another defeat by the same margin in the Scottish League Cup against the Glasgow giants a week later.

Rangers, meanwhile, returned to winning ways following a 2-2 draw against Celtic last Sunday with a 2-0 win over Dundee United. In their League Cup semifinal against Aberdeen, they won 2-1, thanks to goals from Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 234 times across competitions since 1899. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings, leading 160-33.

Rangers have kept a clean sheet in their last four games against Kilmarnock across competitions.

The visitors have won six of their last seven games against Kilmarnock across competitions.

Rangers have scored at least twice in five of their last six Scottish Premiership games, winning five.

All five of Kilmarnock's wins in the Premiership have come at home, and they're unbeaten in their last three home games.

Only last-placed Ross County (15) have scored fewer goals in the league this season than Kilmarnock (17).

On the flip side, only league leaders Celtic (65) have outscored Rangers (48).

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Prediction

Killie have struggled this season but have been in solid form at home, suffering just a couple of defeats. They have three clean sheets in their last five home games.

Kilmarnock have scored in all but two of their home games in the league, while the Gers have scored in all but one of their away games.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the recent history between them, expect Rangers to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 1-2 Rangers

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Rangers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

