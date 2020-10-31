Kilmarnock vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | SPL 2020-21 

Scottish Premier League leaders Rangers travel to Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon, as they look to continue the form that has seen them reach the top of the league standings after the first round of fixtures between the 12 teams in the league.

Steven Gerrard's side have been particularly excellent after the international break with four wins from four games - two in the league and two in the Europa League.

Rangers have been sensational defensively all season, conceding just three goals in 12 league games so far. In midweek, they ground out another result in the Europa League, with a second-half Alfredo Morelos strike giving them a 1-0 victory over Lech Poznan.

Read more from the manager as he previews Sunday's match against Kilmarnock 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 30, 2020

Kilmarnock are fifth in the standings, but a staggering 18 points already separates them from league leaders Rangers even at such an early stage of the season.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have won 46 of the last 66 matches against Kilmarnock, having lost just nine times to Sunday's opposition in that period. There have also been 11 draws between these two teams.

The last game between these two sides happened at Ibrox in August, when Rangers won 2-0 thanks to goals from Kemar Roofe and Ryan Kent.

Kilmarnock form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Advertisement

Rangers form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Team News

The home side have only goalkeeper Jake Eastwood ruled out with injury for this game. The goalkeeper has a thigh problem.

Injured: Jake Eastwood

Suspended: None

The league leaders have Nikola Katic ruled out with an ACL injury. Gerrard is also likely to rotate the pack once again, as he did against Ross County last week, and that could mean starts for the likes of Steven Davis and Calvin Bassey.

Read more from @GlenKamara4 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 30, 2020

Injured: Nikola Katic

Suspended: None

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Predicted XI

Kilmarnock Predicted XI (4-4-2): Danny Rogers; Ross Millen, Kirk Broadfoot, Stuart Findlay, Calum Waters; Alan Power, Gary Dicker, Aaron Tshibola; Chris Burke, Nick Kabamba, Greg Kiltie

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alan McGregor; James Tavernier, Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey; Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, Jermain Defoe, Ianis Hagi

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers just don't seem to be conceding goals anymore, whoever the opposition. This is going to be a hard day at work for Kilmarnock, as we can see nothing other than another comfortable win on the road for Gerrard's men.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 0-2 Rangers