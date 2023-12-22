Kilmarnock vs St. Johnstone Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Kilmarnock will welcome St. Johnstone to Rugby Park for a Scottish Premiership matchday 19 fixture on Saturday (December 23rd).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Livingston last weekend.

St. Johnstone, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Rangers in a rescheduled game in midweek. Cyriel Dessers broke the deadlock in the 28th minute while Diallang Jaiyesimi's red card saw the visitors reduced to 10 men in the 33rd minute. James Tavernier made sure of the result from the spot with six minutes left on the clock.

The defeat left the Saints in ninth spot, having garnered 18 points from as many games. Kilmarnock are fifth with 24 points to show for their efforts in 18 games.

Kilmarnock vs St. Johnstone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 64th meeting between the two sides. St. Johnstone have 27 wins to their name, Kilmarnock were victorious on 22 occasions while 14 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when St. Johnstone claimed a 2-1 home win.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Six of Kilmarnock's last seven league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of St. Johnstone's last seven league games, including each of the last four have produced less than three goals.

Kilmarnock's last 15 league games have produced eight corner kicks.

St. Johnstone have the worst away record in the league with just three points accrued from eight games on the road.

Kilmarnock vs St. Johnstone Prediction

Kilmarnock find themselves in the European qualification spots and victory here could take them into the top three depending on results elsewhere. The Ayrshire outfit have been impressive in front of their fans, winning four of their last five home league games.

St. Johnstone, have been inconsistent throughout the season, with their away form being of particular concern. Craig Levein's side are the division's worst away side and are yet to win a game on the road.

We are backing Kilmarnock to claim maximum points with a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 1-0 St. Johnstone

Kilmarnock vs St. Johnstone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Kilmarnock to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals