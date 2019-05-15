King's Cup: Thailand name preliminary squad; 10 of starting XI that lost to India in Asian Cup make the cut

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 180 // 15 May 2019, 14:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The diminutive Chanathip Songkrasin (R) will spearhead the Thai attack in the King's Cup

Hosts Thailand today named their preliminary squad for the King's Cup 2019, which is scheduled to begin on June 5 in Buriram.

The War Elephants are scheduled to begin their campaign against Vietnam, before playing either India or Curacao, depending on the result of their first game.

10 of the starting XI that took to the field in Abu Dhabi at the AFC Asian Cup where India beat the Thais 4-1 have made the squad for the King's Cup as well. Centre-Back Chalermpong Kerdkaew is the only one to miss out.

Thailand, who still have Sirisak Yodyadthai in charge of the side in a caretaker capacity, haven't confirmed the appointment of a head coach on a full-time basis. They had sacked Milovan Rajevac after that loss to India in the Asian Cup, and eventually made the Round of 16, where they lost 2-1 to China.

The Thais' all-time top-scorer Teerasil Dangda, who was also the scorer against India in that game, will once again lead the attack, and is likely to be supported by the likes of Adisak Kraisorn and Supachai Chaided.

But, it is fair to say that the bulk of the responsibility in attack will fall on the shoulders of the diminutive Chanathip Songkrasin, who despite his mild frame, is a magician with the ball at his feet.

The likes of Thitiphan Puangjhan and Sanrawat Dechmitr will also be expected to make the final squad in midfield.

In defence, the Thais' biggest strength during the Asian Cup was the power of their full-backs. Left-back Theerathon Bunmathan provided the assist for Teerasil's goal against India, while Tristan Do was a constant menace on the right flank as well.

Goalkeeper Chatchai Bootprom, who was axed from the starting XI after that game against India, has also made the preliminary squad this time, along with his Asian Cup replacement Siwarak Tedsungnoen, and regular first-choice 'keeper Kawin Thamsatchanan, who missed the Asian Cup with injury.

Advertisement

Thailand Prelimary Squad for King's Cup

Goalkeepers: Kawin Thamsatchanan, Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Chatchai Bootprom, Watchara Buathong, Patiwat Khammai

Defenders: Theerathon Bunmathan, Pansa Hemviboon, Narubadin Weerawatnodon, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Nattapon Malapun, Suphan Thongsong, Peepapat Notechaiya, Tristan Do, Nitipong Selanon, Pawee Tanthatemee, Adisorn Promrak

Midfielders: Chanathip Songkrasin, Thitiphan Puangjhan, Sumanya Purisay, Bodin Phalanur, Nurul Sriyankem, Siwakkorn Jakkuprasat, Peeradol Chamrasamee, Tanaboon Kesarat, Phitiwat Sookjitthammakul, Anan Amornlerdsak, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Sarach Yodyen

Forwards: Teerasil Dangda, Adisak Kraisorn, Apiwat Pengprakone, Supachai Chaided, Suphanat Mueanta, Arthit Butjinda