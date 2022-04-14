Kitchee SC vs Chiangrai United prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022

Kitchee SC will kick off their AFC Champions League campaign against Chiangrai United at the Buriram City Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the first competitive game for the Hong Kong-based outfit since January as the football season was abandoned earlier this year due to the rising COVID-19 cases and restrictions in the country.

They secured qualification into the competition for the second time in a row as they finished as the league winners in 2021. Chiangrai United won the Thai Premier League last season but head into the game without a win in their last five league outings.

Shanghai Port dropped out of the competition earlier this month, so Vissel Kobe are the only other side remaining in Group J.

Kitchee SC vs Chiangrai United Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. In preparation for their group stage campaign, Kitchee played a few friendly games against teams from the Thai Premier League over the last three weeks.

Kitchee SC form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Chiangrai United form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-W

Kitchee SC vs Chiangrai United Team News

Kitchee SC

As per the latest available reports, Chun-Ting Ho and Clément Benhaddouche are injury concerns for the home side. Yang Bosley Yu and Kwong-Yin Chang have not been included in the squad for the group stage fixtures. Veteran defender Dani Cancela has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Injuries: Chun-Ting Ho, Clément Benhaddouche, Dani Cancela

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Yang Bosley Yu, Kwong-Yin Chang

Chiangrai United

There are no reported injuries or suspensions for the Thai side as they have named a 25-man squad for the group stage fixtures.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Kitchee SC vs Chiangrai United Predicted XI

Kitchee Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Paulo Cesar (GK); Roberto Júnior, Tomas Maronesi, Jun-hyeong Park, Tong Kin Man; Yang Huang; Matthew Orr, Raul Baena, Cleiton, Wellingsson de Souza; Dejan Damjanovic

Chiangrai United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Apirak Worawong (GK); Tanasak Srisai, Brinner, Sarawut Inpaen; Sanukran Thinjom, Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul, Kohei Kato, Chotipat Poomkaew; Felipe Amorim, Getterson, Akarawin Sawasdee

Kitchee SC vs Chiangrai United Prediction

Kitchee have not played an official game since January and might be a bit rusty in this game. The Thai Premier League title has been decided, so Chiangrai can now focus on the continental competition.

Taking the form of both sides into consideration, a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome of the game.

Prediction: Kitchee SC 1-1 Chiangrai United

Edited by Peter P