Kitchee vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021 

Kitchee and Guangzhou FC will battle it out for three points on matchday four of the AFC Champions League.

The two sides traded tackles on matchday three, with a first-half penalty by Dejan Damjanovic giving Kitchee a narrow 1-0 victory.

The win helped the Hong Kong side climb up to second place in the table, having garnered six points from three matches played so far.

Guangzhou FC remain rooted to the bottom and are yet to register their first points or indeed score a goal in the tournament.

Kitchee vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head

Wednesday's first leg clash was the first continental meeting between the two sides and Kitchee's victory put them within touching distance of table-toppers Cerezo Osaka.

That defeat means Guangzhou FC have lost three games on the bounce and anything other than a win on Saturday will see them eliminated from the continent.

Kitchee have registered three wins from their last five games in all competitions.

Kitchee form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Guangzhou FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Kitchee vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Kitchee

Kitchee have Hong Kong international striker Alex Akande ruled out due to back problems. Meanwhile, defender Daniel Cancela will be suspended for picking up consecutive yellow cards.

Injuries: Alex Akande

Suspension: Daniel Cancela

Guangzhou FC

Guangzhou FC traveled with their youth team to dispute the group stage of the AFC Champions League and the absence of key regulars has impacted their results.

Defender Rijin Chen is unavailable for selection having received consecutive bookings.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Rijin Chen

Kitchee vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI

Kitchee Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Paulo Cesar (GK); Beto, Jose de Souza, Jun-hyeong Park, Beto; Yang Huang; Matthew Orr, Raul Baena, Cleiton, Tsz-Chun Law; Dejan Damjanovic

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jianzhi Zhang (GK); Tianging Wang, Zhihao Zhang, Quanjiang Chen, Wenxuan Wang; Jintao Liao, Sai Ruan, Zhengfeng Chen, Hengbo Fan; Kaizhou Huang

Kitchee vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

Kitchee need a victory to keep their hopes of qualification alive, with the double-header against Guangzhou FC offering them the perfect opportunity to register points on the board.

The Chinese outfit would have been one of the favorites for the title but decided to send an inexperienced side to the tournament, and that has been reflected in their results.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for Kitchee.

Prediction: Kitchee 2-0 Guangzhou FC

