Kitchee vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

Kitchee will welcome Jeonbuk Motors to the Hong Kong Stadium for an AFC Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw at home to Southern District in the Hong Kong Premier League last Friday.

Jeonbuk Motors, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Gwangju FC in the South Korean top flight a day later. Ahn Hyun-Beom and Song Min-Kyu scored first-half goals to guide their side to victory.

They will turn their attention back to the continent where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat away to Lion City. Kitchee, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Bangkok United.

The draw gave them their first point of the campaign but left them at the bottom of Group F after four games. Jeonbuk are second on four points.

Kitchee vs Jeonbuk Motors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Jeonbuk were victorious in all three previous games, including a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

All three head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Kitchee are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (three wins).

Four of Jeonbuk's last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Jeonbuk have made it out of the group stage in all but two of their previous 15 appearances in the AFC Champions League.

Four of Jeonbuk Motors' last six games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Kitchee vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction

Kitchee have been eliminated from the running for qualification to the knockout rounds and have nothing but pride left to play for. They will be looking to sign out of their last home game in the tournament on a high and turn their focus to their title defense.

Jeonbuk are four points off group leaders Bangkok and do not have their qualification destiny in their hands. They need Lion City to do them a favor but it is essential that they claim maximum points here.

We are backing the visitors to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Kitchee 0-2 Jeonbuk Motors

Kitchee vs Jeonbuk Motors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jeonbuk Motors to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals