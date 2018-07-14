Kohler Co. Unveiled As Principal Partner Of Manchester United

Manchester United and Kohler, a global lifestyle brand headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin-USA, have agreed to a multi-year global partnership. The KOHLER brand logo will feature on the sleeve of the most iconic and best selling club shirt, for both the men’s and women’s teams. The partnership also includes joint participation on game day activities, innovative improvements to club facilities, global sustainability and social responsibility projects and other partner collaborations with Manchester United fans and Kohler customers and associates

Kohler Co. is a leader in the design and innovation of kitchen and bath products and one of the largest manufacturers of power systems in the world. Founded in 1873, the two organisations have been in existence for over 140 years, sharing a long history steeped in tradition, excellence and innovation, as well as a common vision to make a positive impact on the world.

Manchester United and Kohler will celebrate the partnership with United fans around the world on 19th July when the new 2018/19 home shirt, to be unveiled next week, is worn for the first time by the men’s team in the opening fixture of its Tour 2018 against Club America in Phoenix, Arizona.

Manchester United’s Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold comments:

“It is a pleasure to welcome Kohler to the Manchester United family as a principal partner and our first shirt sleeve sponsor for both the men’s and women’s teams. Our shirt is much more than what we wear, it embodies the passion of our fans and their allegiance to the club.”

“Kohler is known around the world not only for its cutting-edge design and luxury products but also a genuine commitment to stewardship and sustainability and is an exciting addition to our family of commercial partners.”

David Kohler, President and CEO of Kohler Co. comments:

“Our partnership with Manchester United provides new opportunities to showcase the quality of Kohler products and services with passionate fans of the most far-reaching and revered sports team on the planet. We are excited to help build our global brand among people who align themselves and their lifestyles, with leading-edge innovation and a desire to make the world a better place.”

“An essential component of the relationship is our support of the new professional women’s team, and we look forward to their debut and our ongoing support. Manchester United embodies sustained excellence in everything they do and our shared values are a perfect match as we expand our fast-growing international presence into new regions with purpose and a meaningful presence.”