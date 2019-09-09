Kolkata and Delhi register wins on Day 3 of Subroto Cup U17 Junior Boys

Delhi vs Nepal

New Delhi, September 9, 2019: Day 3 of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament U17 Boys saw two high on action matches unfold.

The Pool B fixtures between SAI, NSEC, Kolkata vs. Army School, Bhopal and Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, New Delhi vs. Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Nepal were abandoned on Day 1, owing to bad weather conditions and finally took place on Day 3.

SAI, Kolkata walked away with an easy win against Army School, Bhopal. Naisa Jamatia and Diganta Mondal each netted a brace for Kolkata en route to a resounding 7-0 victory.

The second match between Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, New Delhi vs Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Nepal was a much more closely contested affair. The New Delhi based school nicked it eventually by a scoreline of 4-3, thanks to Fahad’s hat-trick.

Results for today’s matches:

In Pool B:

SAI, NSEC, Salt Lake, Kolkata - 7 [Naisa Jamatia (10’, 54’), Uttam Kumar (45’), Falguni Basumatary (50’), Diganta Mondal (56’, 69’), Jaithan Subba (57’)] defeated Army Public School, Bhopal - 0

Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, Block H (Vikaspuri), New Delhi – 4 [Fahad (3’, 58’, 64’), Anshul (35’)] defeated Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Sallaghari (Bhaktapur), Nepal - 3 [Manoj Khadka (18’), Buddhiman Gurung (20’), Abhishek Gurung (47’)]