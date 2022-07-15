Koln vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | Club Friendlies 2022

AC Milan will continue their pre-season by taking on Koln in a friendly at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday.

The reigning Serie A champions got their pre-season underway on Wednesday against Bergamo-based Lemine Almenno at the Milanello. They won 3-0, with Junior Messias, Ante Rebic and Matteo Gabbia getting on the scoresheet.

Koln, meanwhole, have been active in pre-season since the start of the month and are undefeated in three friendlies so far. They started with a 12-1 win against Mondorf and in their latest friendly were held to a 1-1 draw by Grasshoppers.

Milan will play three more friendlies before their first game of the 2022-23 Serie A campaign against Udinese next month. Koln, meanwhile, have two more friendlies to play before they take on Jahn Regensberg in the DFB Pokal later this month.

#SempreMilan Pushing forward, there's football on the horizonAncora giornata di vigilia a Milanello: domani si gioca Pushing forward, there's football on the horizon 🌅 Ancora giornata di vigilia a Milanello: domani si gioca 🔜#SempreMilan https://t.co/yhkClIFUwZ

Koln vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams across competitions.

Milan have faced German opponents 40 times, winning 18 and losing 13, while 11 games have been drawn.

Koln have crossed paths against Italian opposition 19 times, winning six and losing nine, while four games have ended in draws.

Koln have scored 17 goals in their three friendies this month, conceding twice.

Koln vs AC Milan Prediction

Koln have enjoyed a decent run in the pre-season, but Milan will be their toughest opponents in the campaign yet. Home advantage should come in handy for the Bundesliga side, but Milan bring too much quality to the table and should be able to secure a comfortable win.

1. FC Cologne @fckoeln_en



Ondrej Duda, Jonas Hector, Jan Thielmann and Steffen Tigges are back on the pitch and will be worked back into the squad.

Jonas Urbig will train with the U21 and play there this evening. Here's how the #effzeh squad looks this morningOndrej Duda, Jonas Hector, Jan Thielmann and Steffen Tigges are back on the pitch and will be worked back into the squad.Jonas Urbig will train with the U21 and play there this evening. Here's how the #effzeh squad looks this morning 👇👉 Ondrej Duda, Jonas Hector, Jan Thielmann and Steffen Tigges are back on the pitch and will be worked back into the squad.👉 Jonas Urbig will train with the U21 and play there this evening. https://t.co/OwwwBaAfX2

Prediction: Koln 1-3 AC Milan.

Koln vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Milan.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Milan to score first - Yes.

