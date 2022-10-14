Koln vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022 

Koln will host Augsburg at the RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday (October 16) afternoon in the Bundesliga.

The Billy Goats have had mixed results this season and have struggled for form of late. They were beaten 5-2 by Borussia Monchengladbach in their last league outing. The first-half dismissal of Florian Kainz took the game away from Steffen Baumgart's as they lost 2-0 to Partizan in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

Koln are ninth in the Bundesliga standings with 13 points from nine games. They will now look to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Augsburg, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign sluggishly but have picked up pace in recent weeks to steadily climb up the standings. They played out a 1-1 draw against struggling Wolfsburg in their last league game. Robert Gumny scored the leveller early after the restart, with his first goal of the campaign.

The visitors are tenth in the standings, level on points with their weekend opponents, and will look to leapfrog them with a win.

Koln vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Koln and Augsburg. The hosts have won six of those games, while the visitors have won eight. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

Koln have won two of their last three games in this fixture after going winless in their 12 previous meetings.

The Billy Goats are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Augsburg have picked up nine points on the road this season, the third-most in the German top flight.

The visitors have scored just nine league goals this season, the second-fewest in the division.

Two of Koln's three league wins this season have come at home.

Koln vs Augsburg Prediction

Koln have lost their last three games on the bounce after losing just one of their nine games before that. They have won two of their last three home games, though, and will hope to maximise their home advantage.

Augsburg, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league. They're in much better form than their weekend opponents and should secure maximum points.

Prediction: Koln 1-2 Augsburg

Koln vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in all but two of their last seven matchups.)

Tip 3 - Koln to concede first: Yes (The hosts have conceded the first goal in their last five games.)

