Koln vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Koln will host Augsburg at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have enjoyed a very positive return to the German top flight this season and sit sixth in the league table with 10 points from six matches.

Ad

They picked up a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 win away at Hoffenheim last time out, with 19-year-old Said El Mala scoring the sole goal of the contest less than 20 minutes after kick-off.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season and have work to do if they are to secure yet another mid-table finish. They picked up their first win since the opening day just before the international break, as they beat Wolfsburg 3-1 at the WWK Arena with goals from three different players, including Robin Fellhauer and Noahkai Banks, who both registered their maiden Bundesliga goals.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 14th in the Bundesliga standings but will move within one point of their opponents should they secure maximum points on Saturday.

Koln vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 meetings between Koln and Augsburg. Both sides have won eight games apiece, with their other nine contests ending in draws.

The two clubs last faced off in a league clash last March, which ended 1-1 as the hosts recorded a fifth straight unbeaten outing in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Augsburg have conceded 13 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Werder Bremen (14) and Eintracht Frankfurt (16) have shipped more. They have, however, scored 11 goals, the highest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Ad

Koln vs Augsburg Prediction

The Billy Goats have won just one of their last four competitive games after winning each of their previous five, stretching back to last season. They are, however, slight favorites heading into the weekend clash and should receive a massive boost from their home advantage.

Fuggerstädter's latest result ended a four-game losing streak in the league, and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, lost their last two away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Ad

Prediction: Koln 2-1 Augsburg

Koln vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Koln to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More