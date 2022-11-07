Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022

Koln will entertain Bayer Leverkusen at the RheinEnergieStadion in midweek Bundesliga action on Wednesday (November 9).

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings, losing two and failing to score as well. In their previous outing, Koln fell to a 2-0 loss at Freiburg. They are unbeaten at home in their last three games, drawing 1-1 against Hoffenheim in their last outing.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with an impressive 5-0 win over league leaders Union Berlin. With the defeat, Berlin fell to third spot in the league table, while Leverkusen moved out of the relegation zone.

Moussa Diaby bagged a quickfire brace, while second-half goals from Robert Andrich, Adam Hlozek and Mitchel Bakker helped them to a memorable win.

Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Rhineland rivals have locked horns 85 times across competitions. Leverkusen lead 33-22 lead in wins, while 30 games have ended in draws.

Koln avoided defeat in their two meetings against Leverkusen last season, drawing 2-2 at home and winning 1-0 away.

Both teams have posted almost identical stats in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 25 goals in 13 games. Leverkusen have outscored Koln 21-20 in that period.

Leverkusen are winless in their last four away games, losing the last three and have conceded at least twice.

Koln have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six Bundesliga games.

Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

The Billy Goats have recorded all three of their wins this season at home, where they have lost just once. However, they've failed to score in their last two games and are winless in their last two meetings against Leverkusen at home.

Leverkusen recorded their biggest win under new manager Xabi Alonso and will look to continue that momentum. They have failed to score in two of their last three league outings and have lost their last three away games. Considering the above, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Koln 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Florian Kainz to score or assist any time - Yes

