Koln vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024

Koln will host Bochum at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a near-disastrous campaign with new boss Timo Schultz struggling to steer the side clear of the drop. They played out a 1-1 draw against Augsburg in their last match falling behind in the opening 20 minutes of the game before drawing level later in the half via a Davie Selke strike.

Koln sit 17th in the league table with 19 points from 27 matches. They are seven points behind their weekend opponents in 15th place and will be looking to reduce that gap with a win on Saturday.

Bochum have hit a rough patch of late and currently find themselves just outside the relegation zone with seven games left to play in the league. They played out a 2-2 draw against last-placed Darmstadt last time out, with Philipp Hofmann scoring a brace to hand Die Blauen a two-goal lead before their opponents came back to level the scores in the second half.

Koln vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 90 meetings between Koln and Bochum. The home side have won 51 of those games while the visitors have won 18 times. There have been 21 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

The Billy Goats are the lowest-scoring side in the German top-flight this season with a goal tally of just 21.

Bochum have the second-worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season with a goal concession tally of 56.

The Blues have picked up seven points on the road in the league this season, the joint-fewest in competition so far.

Koln vs Bochum Prediction

Koln are without a win in their last seven league outings with three of those games ending in defeat. They have lost their last three home games on the bounce and will be looking to snap that streak on Saturday.

Bochum have lost four of their last five games and have won just one of their last nine. They are without a win on the road since last November but should have enough to earn a point here.

Prediction: Koln 1-1 Bochum

Koln vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last nine matchups)